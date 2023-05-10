Fields off Limekiln Lane, Wellington, Telford, next to the M54, where Steeraway solar farm is proposed to be built

The decision at the Steeraway Farm site comes as a body blow to campaigners who are already challenging a Government decision to grant permission for a solar farm at New Works Lane close to the Wrekin.

Steerway Farm, in Limekiln Lane, Wellington, was the subject of a three day public inquiry held in March. The inspector's decision was announced yesterday.

Inspector Matthew Shrigley said the main issue is the impact of the development on the character and appearance of the strategic landscape around the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, having regard to local public rights of way and any benefits associated to the scheme.

The site is Wrekin Forest Strategic Landscape, which covers the northern part of the AONB and the lower-lying countryside which lies beyond it.

Mr Shrigley, in his decision letter this week said: "Much of the opposition to the appeal scheme includes that it is too close to the AONB as well as the ancient woodland of the Ercall within the WFSL. The proposal being likened to urbanisation of the open countryside."

But he added that the developer's landscape evidence offers a "systematic and convincing summary of effects to character and appearance.

"I agree that the site does not reflect deep countryside remote from human influence. Levels of tranquillity diminish considerably when using the public routes heading in the direction towards the M54, or routes running close to it," he said.

He said it is "not a highly sensitive site."

He also says that a 30MW solar farm could generate enough renewable electricity per annum to power around 11,000 households and save some 7,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

"A higher output figure of up to 49.9MW the scheme could deliver is also referenced by the appellant which forms a more up to date position," he said.

The inspector referred to the New Works Lane decision that was controversially made by a Government minister despite being thrown out in its turn by an inspector and planners.

Telford & Wrekin Council says it intends to fight that decision in the courts.

Mr Shrigley said: "The decision of the Secretary of State (SoS) relating to the New Works Lane appeal is relevant, by virtue of it being situated on adjacent land and the similarity of issues contested."

He said he felt the affects of both sites together on the landscape would be "negligible" because of the "physical and visual containment of the proposed development."

The inspector laid down 21 conditions on how the site should be developed.

In a related decision the planning inspector has also decided not to award costs against the developer RE Projects Development Limited after an application was made by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The council alleged that the appellant was "procedurally and substantively unreasonable in relation to dealing with ecology issues through failing to provide sufficiently detailed ecological information at either the application stage or after permission was refused, but before the appeal was made."

But Mr Shrigley said: "All of the evidence available suggests to me that the appellant has been as efficient as possible in resolving areas of dispute brought to its attention from the submission of the planning application onwards. Moreover, the council may have requested additional information during the initial application period to better aid the decision it took as well as further exploring scope for potential planning condition use.

"I accept that the appellant acted in a proactive and reasonable manner to address the issues raised."

He added that there was "no substantive evidence before me which demonstrates unreasonable behaviour or that the Council has incurred any additional unnecessary expense as a result of the ecology implications of the appeal.