Extinction Rebellion activists from Shropshire take coal protest to streets of London

Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Activists descended on the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in London on Monday (24) as part of four days of environmental protests they call The Big One.

They carried signs against coal mining, a coffin with the Welsh flag on top and argued in favour of "an end to new fossil fuel projects, and a democratic transition to a new energy system."

Just days ago seven Extinction Rebellion activists including several from Shropshire, were found guilty of aggravated trespass and collectively fined over £5,500 for a protest which saw around 60 people occupy Aberpergwm coal mine near Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot for up to 20 hours.

They joined others from groups including Just Stop Oil, Fuel Poverty Action, Stop Rosebank and Fossil Free London.

Extinction Rebellion have criticised the Westminster and Cardiff Governments for their "lack of action" on coal mining, with XR Cymru’s Monday’s protest against the UK Government following previous similar demonstrations at the Senedd in Cardiff.

Among those found guilty of aggravated trespass at the Aberpergwm coal mine protest in July was Michael Bastow, 54, a learning and development specialist from Oswestry.

He said: "I was found guilty for the Aberpergwm mine protest last July. Coal mine expansion in a climate emergency defies all logic when thousands are already dying and millions will die from fossil fuel emissions. The fight continues to stop our government from licensing new coal mines, from Wales to Cumbria".

Pam Williams, 74, a retired organic farmer from Van, in Powys said: "Even though I and the other Aberpergwm coal activists were found guilty, it was still a further opportunity to draw attention to what’s happening!

"The future of Ffos-Y-Fran coal mine might be influenced by the court's inability to factor in the climate impacts of mining in the Aberpergwm case. Regardless of whether the coal is burned or not, coal extraction is hugely damaging due to the methane emissions it causes.

"I hope the Welsh and UK Government’s failings on Aberpergwm might inspire Merthyr Council to do better when they make the planning decision on Ffos-Y-Fran this week."

Sahrah Wilding, 56, a farmer from Aberystwyth who spoke at XR Cymru’s London protest, said: “I was arrested at the Aberpergwm Mine protest in July and last Thursday I was found guilty of aggrevated trespass because the judge said there was no imminent threat to life from the mine. But thousands of people are dying every day in this climate emergency.