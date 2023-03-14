Surprise snowstorm hits Telford after bright and sunny morning

Sudden snow in Lawley on Tuesday afternoon

Snow suddenly began falling in central parts of Telford soon after 4pm on Tuesday, falling particularly heavily in Lawley and Central Park and settling on grass and rooftops.

Snowfall was also seen in Ironbridge, while light flakes were reported in Newport. It came on the day the Queen Consort Camilla visited Southwater in Telford's town centre.

The fresh snowfall on Tuesday afternoon caught the county cold, coming after a brilliant sunny morning and a Sunday where temperatures reached double digits, melting away huge sheets of snow that had fallen across Shropshire at the end of last week.

The massive amount of melting snow contributed to high water levels on the River Severn and River Vyrnwy, prompting red flood warnings in Shropshire and Powys.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, amid flood warnings