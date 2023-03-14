Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Surprise snowstorm hits Telford after bright and sunny morning

TelfordEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Telford has been hit by a sudden flurry of snow days after a cold snap brought much of Shropshire to a standstill.

Sudden snow in Lawley on Tuesday afternoon
Sudden snow in Lawley on Tuesday afternoon

Snow suddenly began falling in central parts of Telford soon after 4pm on Tuesday, falling particularly heavily in Lawley and Central Park and settling on grass and rooftops.

Snowfall was also seen in Ironbridge, while light flakes were reported in Newport. It came on the day the Queen Consort Camilla visited Southwater in Telford's town centre.

The fresh snowfall on Tuesday afternoon caught the county cold, coming after a brilliant sunny morning and a Sunday where temperatures reached double digits, melting away huge sheets of snow that had fallen across Shropshire at the end of last week.

The massive amount of melting snow contributed to high water levels on the River Severn and River Vyrnwy, prompting red flood warnings in Shropshire and Powys.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, amid flood warnings

Last week's cold snap led many schools to close and prompted warnings to stay at home and avoid driving unless necessary.

Environment
News
Telford
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News