Shropshire and Mid Wales Flood warnings as rain and snow melt combine to raise river levels

Water levels are rising on the Severn in Shrewsbury

The warnings are on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, at the River Severn at Pool Quay, and Trewern near Welshpool.

The A490 near Welshpool Airport is closed because of flooding and smaller roads in the Melverley area are also expected to be affected.

On Monday the Environment Agency again put up flood barriers at Frankwell Car Park.