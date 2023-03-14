Notification Settings

Shropshire and Mid Wales Flood warnings as rain and snow melt combine to raise river levels

By Sue Austin

Red flood warnings are in place on rivers in Shropshire and the Powys border as heavy rain and snow melt lead to swollen water levels.

Water levels are rising on the Severn in Shrewsbury
The warnings are on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, at the River Severn at Pool Quay, and Trewern near Welshpool.

The A490 near Welshpool Airport is closed because of flooding and smaller roads in the Melverley area are also expected to be affected.

On Monday the Environment Agency again put up flood barriers at Frankwell Car Park.

Lesser flood alerts have been issued for the River Severn across Shropshire, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence at the Upper Teme. Across the Welsh border there are flood alerts for the the Vyrnwy catchment and Upper Severn in Powys and the River Dee at Llangollen and downstream along the North Shropshire border including Bangor on Dee.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

