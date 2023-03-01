Planners say benefits outweigh harms of building homes on sensitive rural Shropshire site

Picture: Upper Langley Homes

A committee of councillors is due to decide whether 24 affordable homes can be built on farmland next to the vacant Lion Inn, in Edgmond, near Newport, at a meeting next week.

The proposal has provoked a storm of protest from locals with scores objecting in advance of Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee on Wednesday (8). The earmarked land is next to the Grade II-listed The Priory, the pub itself is a protected Asset of Community Value and it would mean the loss of grade three agricultural land.

"The proposal would result in a negative impact on the setting of the Grade II listed The Priory, due to the loss of open space that contributes to its setting, including views of and from it," say planning officers in their report to the committee.

"The density, massing and detailed design of the scheme would fail to protect the settings of both the Listed Building and the Lion Inn non-designated heritage asset, whilst failing to respect the context and quality of the local built environment."

But they say that the "less than substantial" harm should be weighed against the public benefits of the proposal which is for 24 entry-level affordable homes (six being shared ownership and 18 with "affordable" rent) and associated access, landscaping and drainage works.

The planners say they have balanced the harm caused to the heritage assets against the public benefits of the scheme which was lodged in 2021 by Upper Langley Homes.

Planners say the benefits would be 24 affordable homes in perpetuity, developer contributions of £131,407 for local education, another £31,200 for improvement to nearby play/recreation facilities and nearby sport facilities.

There would also be a highway improvement scheme and temporary construction employment and supply chain opportunities.

Edgmond Parish Council takes an opposing view and asked for the issue to be decided by elected committee members rather than be delegated to officials.

The parish council's voice was amplified by 163 objections on a first consultation and 106 objections to a second consultation that were carried out.

Parish councillors objected because of the impact on the Grade II listed Priory and the Lion Inn, which is a non-designated heritage asset. They also say there is no evidence of a housing need in the area, the site has no public transport and is away from employment areas and amenities.

They also say the proposal would be "more suited to an urban area and would detract from the Conservation Area and rural setting of Edgmond."