Public inquiry dates set to decide plan for giant solar farm near Wellington

Aerial pics over the solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council refused the plans for 53 hectares of land – equivalent to more than 80 football pitches - an land at Steeraway Farm, off Limekiln Lane which would see a huge site built south of the motorway – with a lifespan of 40 years.

RE Projects Development Limited & Steerway Solar, appealed to the Planning Inspectorate following the council's decision and a government inspector will decide the application after a hearing starting on March 21.

The plan has been the subject of vocal opposition from some local residents, as well as councillors.