Public inquiry dates set to decide plan for giant solar farm near Wellington

By David Tooley

Plans for a massive solar farm near Wellington are set to be decided at a three day public inquiry in March.

Aerial pics over the solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford
Aerial pics over the solar farm at Wheat Leasows, Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council refused the plans for 53 hectares of land – equivalent to more than 80 football pitches - an land at Steeraway Farm, off Limekiln Lane which would see a huge site built south of the motorway – with a lifespan of 40 years.

RE Projects Development Limited & Steerway Solar, appealed to the Planning Inspectorate following the council's decision and a government inspector will decide the application after a hearing starting on March 21.

The plan has been the subject of vocal opposition from some local residents, as well as councillors.

A protest group called Stop Steeraway & New Works Solar Farms Shropshire has been set up and is encouraging people to attend the first day of the public inquiry at Telford United's ground.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

