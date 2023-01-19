Ice warning for drivers on Shropshire's untreated roads as temperatures stay low

Much of the Shropshire region is included in a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice taking effect at 5pm on Thursday and ending at 10am on Friday.
Road Safety officers at West Mercia Police tweeted: "Met Office warning for potential ice development and some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning.
"Take some extra time to fully clear your windscreen and keep your speeds down."
The Met Office say there may be injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and "probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."