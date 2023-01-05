New flood alert issued for Shropshire as rivers continue to swell

A flood alert has been issued

The Environment Agency issued its latest alert at 11.14pm on Wednesday for the catchment areas of the River Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese.

This means that flooding is now possible in these areas and people have been urged to avoid using using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

Two flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - are currently in place for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and at Melverley, while three further flood alerts - meaning Flooding is possible - remain in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.

Food barriers have gone up at Frankwell in Shrewsbury as the River Severn continues to rise.

River levels at 10.30am on Thursday were:

The River Tern, which runs through Market Drayton, is currently high at Walcot at 1.67 metres

The River Perry which rises near Oswestry, is currently at a normal level at 0.53 metres at Yeaton

The River Roden which rises near Wem Moss is currently high at Rodington at 1.08 metres.

The River Strine which is a 3.4 mile-long tributary of the River Tern is high at Crudgington at 0.8 metres

The River Meese which is a tributary of the River Tern is high at Tibberton at 0.33 metres