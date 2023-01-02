Shrewsbury car park open as usual as flood barriers 'not needed'

A file picture of where flood barriers would go up around the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury

The car park had closed on Sunday night to allow for barriers to be installed after a flood alert from the Environment Agency.

It comes after a new year's weekend of wet and windy weather resulted in the River Severn rising.

But despite the alert remaining, the Environment Agency confirmed on Monday morning that flood barriers will not be needed in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury today.

The Frankwell Riverside car park will be open today as usual for drivers visiting the town, the county council confirmed.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "Our partners at the Environment Agency say the flood barriers are not needed at Frankwell today.

"Frankwell Riverside car park will be open today as normal."

Flooding is still possible along the River Severn and people have been urged to avoid low-lying footpaths or areas prone to flooding.

The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury was sitting at 2.40m – below normal range – and is forecast to peak at around 2.62m at 10.30pm on Monday.