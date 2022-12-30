Notification Settings

Flood alerts still in force across Shropshire

By David Tooley

A flood alert for the River Dee from Whitchurch to Chester joins two others in force in Shropshire.

A third alert though for the River Severn has been lifted, leaving others in place for the Tern & Perry catchment and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

The River Dee in England covers areas around Shocklach, Farndon, Handley, Lower Kinnerton, Chester and Puddington and was automatically generated by the Environment Agency on Thursday.

An EA spokesman said "Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

"Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued this message based on rising river or tidal levels. We are temporarily automating our messages due to industrial action."

Flood alerts are still in place for the Tern and Perry catchments between Shrewsbury and Telford and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

