Telford drivers held up on M54 as snow and ice grips region's roads

Snow on M54

With a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in place for much of Scotland, parts of Wales and south-western England over the weekend, many Midlanders were surprised on Sunday to see up to five inches of snow on the ground.

One Telford family hoping to travel to Blackpool was held up for more than an hour on Sunday morning.

A mini-Santa takes part in a snowball fight after the streets of Ludlow were cloaked in the white stuff

With heavy snow reported across much of the county, many residents were faced with treacherous road conditions and lengthy delays.

Emergency services rushed to reports of a collision between Junctions Three and Two on the M54 in Codsall Wood just after 9.30am on Sunday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene, which involved two vehicles, and three casualties were treated by ambulance personnel.

West Mercia fire crews on the scene reminded drivers to take care on the roads, reporting that heavy snowfall had caused "multiple incidents".

The incident and the weather caused delays back to Junction Four, Shifnal services.

Fay Griffiths, 38 from Aqueduct in Telford was on her way to Blackpool with partner James and two children when the wintry conditions brought the M54 to a halt.

"We've not moved at all for an hour, we're about four miles west of junction two," Fay reported at 10.55am. "There's about two inches of snow on the car that has built up while we've been waiting, and about five inches on the ground outside. It's still coming down very heavily."

By 11.10am, Fay and her family were back on the move.

"Traffic is moving really slowly and it's still quite treacherous," she explained. "The snow is very deep and it's still coming but hopefully we can continue on our travels."

Information from AA Traffic News suggested road conditions had improved by 12pm, and traffic was moving normally by 2pm.

Snowy rooftops in a Ludlow street

South Staffordshire Police also confirmed that officers were dealing with multiple collisions due to snow and ice, and asked drivers to only take to the roads for essential journeys.

Travel disruption is expected during Monday, with rush-hour warnings of ice, fog and snow in place for the Midlands.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said that although cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers are expected through the week, cloud cover could prevent some of the more extreme temperatures experienced in recent days.

She added that there is a possibility of slightly milder conditions arriving next weekend but it is too early to be certain.

The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions.

Sean Sidley, AA patroller, said: "On a frosty morning, hazards like black ice can prove lethal if you don't adjust your speed and driving style in colder weather.

"Always leave plenty of space behind other vehicles as stopping distances can be 10 times longer on icy roads.

"Allow extra time, as there may be delays to your normal routes, and make sure you pack winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, fully charged mobile phone and a flask of hot drink.