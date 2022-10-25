Stunning salmon spectacle as leaping fish return to Shrewsbury weir

A salmon mid-air, captured by Simon Lewis of SPL Photo

Every autumn visitors to Shrewsbury Weir are treated to a spectacle as the fish jump up out of the water attempting to navigate their way up the river to warmer climes.

This year, crowds have descended on most days for several weeks, and keen photographers have been able to capture several fine action shots from Sydney Avenue.

Simon Lewis, of SPL Photo, managed to capture three stunning shots, including one of a fish emerging from the babbling water, another of a salmon mid-air almost looking at the camera, and a rare shot of two fish leaping at once.

Two fish leap out of the water, pictured by Simon Lewis of SPL Photo

He said: "I was able to spend a couple of hours in the company of the migrating salmon on the River Severn in Shrewsbury." Simon captured his images on Saturday.

A salmon emerges from the bubbling water at the weir. Picture: Simon Lewis of SPL Photo

Dave Chapman also captured an impressive shot of two leaping fish on Saturday. "A quick wander past the weir in town this morning and the salmon are still leaping, despite the low water."

Two salmon leap at Shrewsbury Weir, captured by Dave Chapman

The migration does not normally start until late October but, due to the hot weather, it has happened earlier in recent years.

While the spectacle may provide visitors to the weir an impressive sight, it raises concerns with environmental experts who do not want to see the fish wasting their energy at a time of year when they will not be feeding.

There is a fish pass at the Underdale side of the weir that allows fish to swim upstream, but many salmon miss it and attempt the huge leap.

The Unlocking The Severn project was set up to put fish passes at several weirs to help fish migrate.

The scheme was inspired by one of the UK’s rarest fish. Hundreds of thousands of twaite shad used to migrate up the River Severn to reach their natural spawning grounds, but weirs installed in the mid-19th century blocked this annual migration.

Unlocking The Severn will provide fish passage at six barriers on the River Severn and its River Teme tributary. This will restore 158 miles of river habitat and benefit a host of other important fish species including salmon and eel.

The Canal & River Trust (lead), Severn Rivers Trust, Environment Agency and Natural England are the partner organisations for delivering the project. Unlocking The Severn is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the EU LIFE Programme, as well as The Waterloo Foundation and the partners.