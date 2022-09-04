Notification Settings

Thunderstorm yellow warning issued for parts of Wales

By David Tooley

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for part of Wales.

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Met Office yellow weather warning to parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland includes parts of Wales.

Even though Shropshire isn't covered by the warning, county weather enthusiast Liam Ball has tweeted that heavy showers have broken out to the south and east of Shropshire.

"These will continue north over the next couple of hours," he tweeted this afternoon. "They'll have a thundery flavour to them so don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder."

The Met Office warning is relevant from 8pm on Sunday to 4am Monday.

Met Office experts say there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, locally gusty winds and/or hail, leading to longer journey times.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

