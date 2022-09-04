Thunderstorm yellow warning issued for parts of Wales

The Met Office yellow weather warning to parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland includes parts of Wales.
Even though Shropshire isn't covered by the warning, county weather enthusiast Liam Ball has tweeted that heavy showers have broken out to the south and east of Shropshire.
"These will continue north over the next couple of hours," he tweeted this afternoon. "They'll have a thundery flavour to them so don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder."
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) September 4, 2022
Thunderstorms across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Sunday 2000 – Monday 0400
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uhWdWfvTj7
The Met Office warning is relevant from 8pm on Sunday to 4am Monday.
Met Office experts say there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, locally gusty winds and/or hail, leading to longer journey times.