Thunderstorm yellow warning issued for parts of Wales

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Met Office yellow weather warning to parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland includes parts of Wales.

Even though Shropshire isn't covered by the warning, county weather enthusiast Liam Ball has tweeted that heavy showers have broken out to the south and east of Shropshire.

"These will continue north over the next couple of hours," he tweeted this afternoon. "They'll have a thundery flavour to them so don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland



Sunday 2000 – Monday 0400



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uhWdWfvTj7 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 4, 2022

The Met Office warning is relevant from 8pm on Sunday to 4am Monday.