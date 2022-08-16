Work completed on 38 new 'affordable' homes in Telford

All 38 affordable homes at Malcolm Randle Close have now been completed

Malcolm Randle Close, in Malinslee, was named after a former mayor who served on Great Dawley Town Council, and has now been handed over to The Wrekin Housing Group.

Many of the homes are installed with solar electricity panels and battery storage to generate significant energy savings.

Solihull-based Living Space secured full planning consent for the 2.1 acre brownfield site and delivered the construction contract in its entirety.

The purpose-designed modern dwellings are being let at an affordable rent, which is at least 20 per cent below standard local market rents.

The high-quality scheme has been named after the late Malcolm Randle, who served on Great Dawley Town Council, and was the mayor from 2018 until his death in March 2020.

Wayne Gethings, group chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Malcolm Randle Close is another excellent example of how partnership working can help us to achieve our aims of developing the good quality, affordable housing that Telford needs.

“We are delighted to have completed the handover of these properties, all of which have now been let at an affordable rent, and will make a real difference to the lives of the people moving in.

“I am especially pleased that the road has been named after Malcolm, who did so much for the residents and the town over many years. This is a fitting recognition for his outstanding contribution.”

Stephen Williams, development project manager for The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Developments like this one have a key role to play in helping us meet our target of achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.

“Crucially at a time when people in our communities are facing financial pressure, this scheme will benefit our tenants through reduced electricity bills, homes that are more comfortable to live in, and provide improved energy efficiency.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with the team at Living Space to provide good quality, affordable homes for local people in Telford.”

Paul Breen, managing director of Living Space, said: “We are thrilled to have concluded all construction works at the Malcolm Randle Close scheme.

“This was our third development in Telford, and our second working in partnership with The Wrekin Housing Group.

“We are proud of the excellent site and supply chain management from our experienced team, and it is very rewarding to see Wrekin’s residents move into the new homes.

“This much-needed housing scheme safeguarded and created new employment opportunities for Telford at a time when there was significant uncertainty, caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

“We are pleased that it is also one of three Living Space developments that benefit from the installation of solar PV roof panels.

“The 11 homes which have this feature could enable residents to make savings of around 35 per cent off their electricity bills.”

Photovoltaic panels and batteries have been installed onto the roofs of the new family homes, thanks to funding secured by The Wrekin Housing Group.

The energy solution will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the new households and lower electricity bills.

The roof panels are low maintenance and have a life span of around 25 years.

Smart generation meters have also been installed in each home to enable residents to monitor the amount of solar power that is produced.

The Malcolm Randle Close development includes four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows.