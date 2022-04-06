Council says electric vehicle planning is on the right track

The plants are planned to enable mass-scale, rapid electric vehicle charging

According to research by insurance company esure, Telford has been revealed as one of the least prepared areas for an Electric Vehicle future, with 95.2 cars per each charger.

It comes as the ban on petrol and diesel cars is set to take place in 2030, as part of a Government strategy to cut carbon emissions in the UK.

Commenting on the research, Neil Dwyer at esure, said: “As EV sales continue to rise and the UK becomes more eco-conscious, we wanted to see which areas are already getting ready for an EV future.

“As indicated within our research, it’s crucial that some of these locations invest in their EV infrastructure in order to ensure a smooth transition for those on the road before the end of the decade.

"However, regardless of where you live, if you’re driving an EV or planning on doing so anytime soon, it’s important to make sure you’re properly covered and have the appropriate insurance in place should any problems arise.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that it is currently finalising a strategy around EV infrastructure, which includes setting out where public EV charging points will be located as well as working to secure a fast charging station.

A spokesperson for the council said: "This strategy will ensure that the investment we bring forward is in the most appropriate locations, and follows a data-led approach to identify locations when they are most needed.

"We are aware of further Department for Transport funding opportunities that may assist us in delivering this, and our strategy will prepare us to maximise funding opportunities and ensure we are best placed to access future funding."

Alongside the council's investment, private operators, workplaces and people's homes will also provide charging points for electric vehicles.

"Addressing the climate emergency takes more than a single solution," the spokesperson continued.