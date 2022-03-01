Residents 'shocked' and 'in tears' at council tree-thinking work at nature reserve

Pictures of the tree thinning that took place last week at the Brown Moss site, Whitchurch

Work took place last week primarily around the Schwingmoor bog in the centre of the Brown Moss Site of Special Specific Interest, in Whitchurch.

The work was carried out by contractors on behalf of Shropshire Council and funded by Natural England, to remove birch around the bog to ensure that the site does not dry out.

However, resident Bernard Arger said that he was "shocked" to see what was happening on the reserve, and claimed that mature trees were being cut down as part of the operation.

Pictures of the tree thinning that took place last week at the Brown Moss site, Whitchurch

Mr Arger claimed that 250-year-old oak trees were being demolished as part of the operation and that he had seen "one lady in tears" over the situation.

He said that a local group was formed in the 1990s – just before Mr Arger settled in Whitchurch – to oppose the felling of trees on the Moss.

The 72-year-old, who has been a resident in Whitchurch for 25 years, said that the extent of work has truly shocked and disgusted local people, particularly those who fought the previous attempts at clearance.

Work was carried out around the Schwingmoor bog in the centre of the Brown Moss Site of Special Specific Interest, in Whitchurch

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “Tree thinning is being carried out to protect the habitat and ecology of the moss which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Ramsar internationally important wetland site.

“The work, approved and funded by ecologists of Natural England and the Forestry Commission, is being carried out through a 10-year Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

Shropshire Council says the work was done to ensure the site does not dry out

“The moss is a much-loved place and there has been liaison with Whitchurch Town Council and neighbours in advance to explain what will be done and why it is necessary.