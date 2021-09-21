Community events to learn about wildflowers and pollinators

To this...

The events are being run by conservation group BugLife, a biodiversity organisation dedicated to supporting the habitats of invertebrates.

The first event is a guided walk around Eardington Nature Reserve, lead by conservation assistant Kaitlyn Elverson and taking place on Thursday, September 23 between 10am and 12noon.

"This walk will focus more on the history and folklore of the area, travelling through meadows and woods, exploring the myths and legends around native plants and trees," Kaitlyn said.

The next event is the chance to be involved in creating a new wildflower meadow in Grove Park near Lodge Lane in Bridgnorth.

"The event of September 30, between 11am and 2pm, is a community day where the community can take part in creating a new wildflower meadow," Kaitlyn said.

"The area has already been scarified and now is ready to be planted. The community can come down and be part of the plug planting day and learn about pollinators and how to help them."

Pollinators are a vital part of the environment, and any small patch of flowers can be an essential part of their life cycle. Humans rely on pollinators for their part in the food chain, clothing, building materials and raw materials for medicines.