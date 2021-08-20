Major retrofit scheme launched to improve water supply

South Staffordshire Water's treatment plant at Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth

South Staffs Water is set to install a new "innovative and environmentally sustainable" water-filtration system at its largest treatment works at Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth.

Bosses say the scheme, which uses ceramic-membrane technology, is the largest of its kind in the UK and will see water quality improved, as well as efficiency and reliability at the site, which supplies around 700,000 households.

It is expected to take four years to complete, resulting in reduced energy consumption that the firm says will help it play its role in the water sector’s ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Andy Willicott, managing director at South Staffs Water, said: “We are really excited about this project, as it has so many benefits.

"It will ensure our customers continue to receive the high-quality and resilient water supplies they expect and pay for, as well as helping us on the road to delivering net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. These are top priorities for us.

“It’s even more exciting to know that it will be the first retrofit of its kind in an existing water treatment works and the largest deployment of ceramic membrane technology in the UK.

“This is an ambitious and important project for us as it will ensure that we deliver clean and sustainable water supplies for our customers, for our communities and for the environment we all rely on and enjoy.”

The work has been backed by the Government’s Green Recovery Challenge and marks the first retrofit of its kind in an existing water treatment works.

South Staffordshire Water says that installation of additional treatment processes is already underway at the site, to ensure the works site remains operational to supply customers with water.

Last month the firm unveiled plans for a rebuild at its other treatment works site at Seedy Mill in Hanch, Lichfield.