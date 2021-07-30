Motorists given emu warning after sightings near Ludlow

Sightings of an "emu or ostrich" were reported near Ashford Bowdler, south of Ludlow, on Friday afternoon.
West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "@WestMerciaOCC A49 South of Ludlow near the B4361. Just north of Ashford Bowdler and we have had two separate reports of an emu or ostrich running in the road.
"Please drive carefully in the area."
The force later added on Twitter: "Officers have checked the area and fortunately the Emu / Ostrich or even Rhea seems to have decided to exercise away from the main A49."