Motorists given emu warning after sightings near Ludlow

By Deborah Hardiman

Drivers are being warned to take care after a large bird was spotted on the A49 near the Shropshire/Herefordshire border.

Sightings of an "emu or ostrich" were reported near Ashford Bowdler, south of Ludlow, on Friday afternoon.

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "@WestMerciaOCC A49 South of Ludlow near the B4361. Just north of Ashford Bowdler and we have had two separate reports of an emu or ostrich running in the road.

"Please drive carefully in the area."

The force later added on Twitter: "Officers have checked the area and fortunately the Emu / Ostrich or even Rhea seems to have decided to exercise away from the main A49."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

