Benching at Montgomery Canal Bulk containers at Montgomery Canal

Volunteers have been restoring a 361-yard dry section of the Montgomery Canal in Crickheath.

When finished the channel will link the national network of canals to the Winding Hole at Crickheath which has water.

But the scheduled start of the lining work at an 109-yard area of the dry cutting has been delayed due to problems with supplies of a special chemical used to manufacture the textile blanket.

The Shropshire Union Canal Society said: "The chemical that impregnates the geotextile blanket, which is then sandwiched between two layers of plastic sheeting is produced in France.

"Due to Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit issues the British manufacturer is still awaiting delivery hence the delay.

"However, there was considerable progress made with other construction and remedial issues.

"The third section of towpath subsidence next to the Crickheath Winding Hole which has been built up to a metre above the actual level, was covered with a line of seventy six bulk containers which were then filled with water to compress the stone.

"These will remain there for six months.

"At the eastern end the last depressed section has been benched. This involves steps being cut into the embankment and then thousands of tonnes of layers of stone are added on top of blankets of geogrid to stabilise these sides of the channel.

"Another team of volunteers have transported two thousand concrete blocks by trailer from a previous site to the current position in readiness for the lining process to begin.

"To compensate for time lost due to Covid restrictions there are now two work parties per month until Christmas."

The society said that newcomers should contact the Shropshire Union Canal website for details of how to assist.