Ready for anything under the sun as the heat is on

By Deborah HardimanShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished:

It was the perfect weather for messing about on the water as the county basked in sunshine and tropical temperatures.

Enjoying a journey down the river in Shrewsbury in the warm weather was this boater with a barbecue and surfboard
And this boater had all bases covered with a barbecue and surfboard attached to his launch as he cruised down the river in Shrewsbury yesterday.

Other locations around the region were also attracting more visitors than usual, with the rolling back of pandemic restrictions and the arrival of hot weather.

Enjoying tea in the fine weather are Charlotte Bagguley, Harriet Bagguley, and Pauline McKenna, at Bowring Park, in Wellington

The Wrekin, Ironbridge and many other popular spots were busy, including Wellington’s Bowring Park.

Dave Cheshire, of Bowring Park Cafe, said: “We’re really busy. Sunday is our busiest day and yesterday was great.”

Temperatures are expected to remain very warm and humid in England and Wales with dry and clear spells with the mercury hitting 20C(68F) today.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

