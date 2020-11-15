Tipping beer away can make bugs tipsy, warns Severn Trent

Severn Trent has put out the warning while pubs are closed during lockdown.

The water company said that during the first few months of national lockdown, it authorised the disposal of over 3.5 million litres of beer, which is about six million pints.

Severn Trent’s sewer blockages lead, Grant Mitchell, said: “Despite the news that pubs will still be able to sell takeaway pints, we know that many establishments will unfortunately need to dispose of excess beer during lockdown.

“It’s really important that any spoiled beer is disposed of correctly, as there are some risks associated with tipping large quantities into the sewer system all at once.

"Not only could it flood the sewer pipe network and escape into the environment, but too much alcohol can also impair the bugs that help clean our sewage, making them less effective at their job. We also need to make sure that if lots of alcohol is disposed of, all at the same time, our smaller sewage works don’t get overwhelmed and flood.

“Over the months of May and June, our trade effluent team received over 3,500 applications and were able to approve disposal for around 90 percent of these.