Wildlife campaigners hoping to raise £25,000 for wildlife haven project

The Middle Marches Community Land Trust, the Stretton Wetlands Interest Group, Church Stretton Town Council and the National Trust have joined together their efforts to raise £25,000 to purchase and begin conservation work on a three-acre site south of Church Stretton, known as Cudwell Meadow.

Cudwell Meadow is bordered by the Quinny Brook and joined by a small stream from Cudwell Pool. The site is a mix of rough grassland with rushes and swampy areas and the organisations' aim is to restore the meadow and manage it for wildlife.

This new, joint venture is a first for the Middle Marches Community Land Trust, which was set up last year.

Jonathan Brown from the Middle Marches Community Land Trust, said: “The Stretton Wetlands Interest Group has done much to raise the profile of the wetlands as a place worthy of protection and we are excited to work with them on this next step of their journey.”

Precious

The meadow and adjoining wetlands are home to water voles, visiting otters, invertebrates and amphibians and the project hopes to restore more species of wetland plants and endangered animals to the site, for the next generation.

Jonathan added: “With your support, we can provide a haven for wildlife, that in recent decades has often either completely disappeared or become a scarce and precious commodity.”

To support the venture, people can offer one-off donations or they can become a supporter, by donating a minimum of £250. It is also free to become a friend of the project.

For more information, visit middlemarchescommunitylandtrust.org.uk/land/cudwell-meadow/