Shropshire people reduce water usage by 2.5 per cent

Severn Trent, which handles water across the Midlands, set nine regions including Shropshire the challenge of saving 150 million litres of water, on average, daily throughout June. The company will donate £1 million to various charities if the target is met.

The challenge is now in its final and hottest week and Shropshire is third in its overall reduction – 9.5 per cent down, only behind Nottinghamshire at 10.9 and Worcestershire & Gloucestershire at 9.7.

Daisy Powell, community fund manager, said: “Our charity challenge is coming into its final week now, which also happens to be the hottest week of the month, so every drop counts.

"At the end of May, we saw the highest demand for water we’ve ever had for three days in a row, and it’s set to get even hotter this week. With more hot weather here, we want people to use less, especially in the garden, because, if everyone uses a bit less, we can make a big saving.”

Severn Trent has been monitoring usage across its region since the start of June, and its latest figures show that last week Worcestershire & Gloucestershire used less water than the week before, taking its reduction higher, with Derbyshire and Leicestershire using more water than the previous week, seeing their county reduction decrease.

Some of the charities that stand to receive donations include Barnardo’s, Crisis, Macmillan Cancer Support and local branches at Age UK and Mind.

Claire Rowney, executive director of fundraising, marketing and communications at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “With coronavirus dominating every aspect of our lives, it’s important that cancer does not become the ‘forgotten C’.

"A donation from Severn Trent through customers reducing water usage would help ensure we can continue to fund local services and provide cancer care and support, now and in the future in the area.”

Some tips for saving water include not using sprinklers every day, watering plants with a can rather than a hose, covering up paddling pools to reuse water and not cleaning cars as often (while keeping mirrors and lights clear).

For more information, visit stwater.co.uk/watersavingtips