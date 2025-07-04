Morners gather for footballer Diogo Jota's public wake in Portugal

Family, friends and loyal fans have gathered at the São Cosme Chapel, the Chapela Da Ressurreicao, in the town of Gondomar, near Porto, to pay their respects to Diogo Jota following the Wolves and Liverpool player's death in Spain.

The father of three was killed alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Now, mourners can be seen gathering at the entrance of the chapel to attend the wake of the former Wolves star, with many carrying floral tributes of yellow and white, and also carrying football shirts and memorabilia.

Porto FC President Andre Villas-Boas at the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes (centre) at the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Portugal and Manchester United player Diogo Dalot arrives at the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (centre) at the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Portuguese footballer Joao Moutinho (centre) arrives at the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

A mourner holding a photo of Andre Silva at the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Prime minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro (third left) ahead of the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Flowers gifted from Porto FC ahead of the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes (right) arrives at the wake of Diogo Jota being held at Sao Cosme Chapel in the town of Gondomar near Porto

Tributes of flowers, letters, balloons, scarfs and memorablia were also left next to the Billy Wright statue at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, where Jota played in 2017/2020.

Over his career playing for Wolves, he made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals and helping the side to earn a promotion to the Premier League. Many not only named him as an icon of Wolves, but as an icon of the sport.