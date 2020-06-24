Shropshire health experts issue advice as temperatures rocket

Among those issuing advice is Shropshire Council's director of public health, who highlighted the authority's online advice.

The council’s Stay Safe and Well this Summer web pages offer a host of advice for people young and old, to help keep cool and hydrated throughout the hot weather.

The website also provides advice and information on home and personal safety, and signposts people to other summer-related warnings.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “With temperatures high, we advise residents to look after each other in the hot weather. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke can both be very serious if they are not treated quickly, especially for the very young or very old, or for those with long-term illnesses.

“Our Stay Safe and Well this Summer web pages provide lots of information and advice to help you keep well whilst enjoying the lovely weather. I’d therefore encourage anyone seeking summer health advice to visit our pages.

“We fully understand that people want to be outside during the warm weather, but please remember that if you or anyone in your household have symptoms of coronavirus you must stay at home to prevent the spread.”

For more information, visit shropshire.gov.uk/stay-safe-and-well-this-summer