Storm Dennis: Fire service receives more than 300 calls in 24 hours during bumper weekend

Shropshire Fire & Rescue deployed boat crews to water rescue missions, firefighters to pump water out of flooded properties and crews to rescue residents from their flooded homes.

Rod Hammerton, chief fire officer, said the storm was a test to both communities and emergency response teams while showing the broad range of skills firefighters need to deploy.

He said: "I would like to give particular thanks to our on-call firefighters, who have worked tirelessly to protect their communities all weekend – knowing they had to get back to their day jobs yesterday.

"Thanks also to our control room team who have looked after over 300 incidents; giving safety advice and making sure the right fire engines get to the right places at the right time."

Although the level of the River Teme has lowered, severe flood warnings remain in place.

Flood defences have now been deployed in Shrewsbury and the River Severn is expected to peak at the Welsh Bridge today before receeding over the next few days.

Levels in Bridgnorth are expected to reach their highest today, and the Environment Agency is continuing to closely monitor the situation around the county.

The fire service is highlighting that people follow road closure signs for their own safety and listen to any directives to leave their residence if required by emergency services.

Group Manager Jon Temple added: "If you are in a flooded area, relocate to somewhere else if possible and secure your property. Avoid driving through flood waters. It only takes six inches of water to lift and move a car and we are seeing this happen already. Do not risk it.”