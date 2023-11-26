County youth team sparkles on and off the pitch in brand new sponsored kit

Staffordshire's lads were hit for five goals as the Shropshire Schools and Colleges Football Association's Under-15 side romped to the win in their brand new kit paid for by Baker & Son Schoolwear, in Wellington.

"The lads played really well in their new kit," said Will Smithson, a joint manager of the side alongside Dan Cohen and James Astley. The game took place earlier this month.

They are pictured with Baker & Son Schoolwear owner Matt Baker whose company's financial involvement in the shirt sponsorship amounts to about £500. That helps take some of the strain of running the SSCA's three boys and three girls' football teams.

The Shropshire Schools and Colleges Football Association Under 15's have a new kit and kit sponsor being Baker & Son Schoolwear in Wellington, Telford. In Picture L>R: Dan Cohen (Joint Manager), James Astley (Joint Manager), Matt Baker (Owner of Baker & Son Schoolwear) and Will Smithson (Joint Manager).

The sides are selected from players across the county who have impressed their school PE teachers. This year's Under-15s are hoping to emulate last year's cohort who were crowned Midland county champions for the second year running.

Mr Smithson said the side is raring to take on the West Midlands in their next encounter, at Lilleshall on December 4.

"Any other company that is interested in sponsoring the side and helping out is welcome to get in touch at wsmithson@aatrust.co.uk or ring me on 07484 296730," said Will.

The sponsors Baker & Son was first established in 1915, making and selling general clothing across the West Midlands. It is a family-run business of four generations based in Wellington.

Within the last 15 years the main focus of the business has been to specialise in school and they now provide school uniform and sports kit to secondary schools and primary schools in the Telford and Wrekin area.