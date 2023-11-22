Prom outfits on show at school event

Chic and Unique, in partnership with St Martins School, will be showcasing prom outfits that have only been worn once, giving parents the chance to purchase items without breaking the bank.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Chic and Unique will showcase more than 200 stunning designer prom outfits, with our favourites being showcased on the catwalk.

“There will be something to suit all budgets, with reserve prices starting at just £10.

"We are also being supported by local businesses who specialise in fashion, hair, beauty and car rentals so we will be your one-stop shop for all of your prom needs! They will be giving some free demonstrations on the night so that you can be sure that you will look your best on your special night.”

In addition, there will be a raffle, with prizes including a family pass to the Crocky Trail, near Chester, entry passes to the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, and various hair and beauty vouchers.

The event starts at 6pm, and tickets can be purchased from eventbrite.com/e/runway-318-tickets-721965778077