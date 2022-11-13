Telford school pays respects during Remembrance

Guests and representatives at Telford Priory School

Armed Forces veterans and serving members, as well as community visitors, staff and students at The Telford Priory School took part in a Remembrance Parade on Friday.

Student cadets took part in a parade, led by cadet Sophie Heighway, and placed poppies in Remembrance.

The service was led by Major Malcolm Hampton of The Salvation Army and the parade was dismissed by Councillor Stephen Reynolds, Mayor of Oakengates.

Headteacher Stacey Jordan said: “This is such an important day, and it is our absolute honor to commemorate so many brave men and women in this way.

"It is so important for our students to show their respect and I am so proud of their contributions."

Community representation included Steve Wood of the Royal Marine Association; The Royal British Legion; Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, and families; The Salvation Army; West Mercia Police; RAF Cadets and Shropshire Fire and Rescue.