Pupils are busy being creative

Penny Marnick, six, Taylan Evans, five, Sienna Gill, six, Henry Morris, five A group of ‘mad’ scientists Molly Hirons, George Jones and Arabella Morgan, all aged six The space and aliens project Firefighters Matyas Andries, Elliot Smith and Emily Morris all aged four

From nature, to space, to different continents, the children at Stokesay Primary School in Craven Arms showed that teamwork was the key by getting busy and arty and each contributing in some way to the project.

The school and nursery was awarded a good Ofsted last year in its first inspection, so staff decided to base a week’s work around topics covered on the national curriculum.

Nursery pupils made their own astronaut and called her Rosie, while other classes made a rain forest in a jar and one produced scenes you might see in Europe.

Office manager Millie McKnight said the whole school and the nursery took part in a inclusive event and came up with their own ideas but based on things they had covered in class.

