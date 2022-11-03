Notification Settings

Pupils are busy being creative

By Paul JenkinsCraven ArmsSchool eventsPublished:

Primary and nursery pupils at Shropshire primary school have been busy producing creations around a series of curriculum-based topics.

Penny Marnick, six, Taylan Evans, five, Sienna Gill, six, Henry Morris, five
A group of ‘mad’ scientists
Molly Hirons, George Jones and Arabella Morgan, all aged six
The space and aliens project
Firefighters Matyas Andries, Elliot Smith and Emily Morris all aged four
From nature, to space, to different continents, the children at Stokesay Primary School in Craven Arms showed that teamwork was the key by getting busy and arty and each contributing in some way to the project.

The school and nursery was awarded a good Ofsted last year in its first inspection, so staff decided to base a week’s work around topics covered on the national curriculum.

Nursery pupils made their own astronaut and called her Rosie, while other classes made a rain forest in a jar and one produced scenes you might see in Europe.

Office manager Millie McKnight said the whole school and the nursery took part in a inclusive event and came up with their own ideas but based on things they had covered in class.

She said: “We were delighted with the Ofsted last year and will be covering many subjects over the school year so thought we would reflect this with some of the creations, and the pupils and staff worked really hard towards this.”

