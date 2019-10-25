Secret garden at Telford School unveiled with the help of CBeebies' Mr Bloom

Redhill Primary Academy, in Priorslee, unveiled their new garden at a special assembly with the help of Mr Bloom, of CBeebies Mr Bloom's Nursery fame, to the delight and surprise of the children, who had no idea the garden had been renovated.

Alongside the children, many of the teachers had been kept in the dark about the project. The garden has been named the Groves Garden in memory of Mr Groves, a founding member of the Ironbridge Lions, who loved gardens and died in October 2017. The school has supported the Lions over the past few years with various charitable donations.

The restoration was carried out by Redrow Homes Midlands, which transformed the unused, overgrown land into the new garden.

Mr Bloom said: “This is going to be a very special place for the children and for the local environment to enjoy and thrive in. I’d love to come back soon and see what animals have settled in.”

Lydia Cartwright, deputy headteacher at Redhill Primary Academy, said: “I was delighted when Redrow offered to help bring the garden to life, especially as the ground has been derelict and unused for years. We now have a wonderful area where our children can play and learn.”

Pauline Turnbull, sales director for Redrow Homes Midlands, said: “We’re so pleased to have been able to help our neighbour Redhill Primary Academy with this project. Nature is so important, and it is especially vital we teach the next generation to love and care for it.

"There was a lot of thought that went into making the garden, including using recycled materials, and we’re delighted with how it turned out."