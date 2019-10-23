Students are quids in at masterclass

The workshop saw colleagues from Principality’s Shrewsbury branch use interactive and engaging activities to teach students crucial life skills such as identifying money, costing and learning how to save.

The visit to Grange Primary School was part of the ‘Principality savings school’ project, which has seen the Society’s branch colleagues join with Techniquest Glyndŵr’s education outreach team to deliver financial education lessons to 11 schools across Shrewsbury, Chester and North Wales.

To deliver the project, both the Society and educational charity will speak to more than 400 of primary school students over a nine-week period, with the goal of equipping young people aged 5-7 with the valuable life skills of being able to save and manage money effectively.

The partnership builds on the principles and practices within the new curriculum in Wales as well as responding to research commissioned by the Money Advice Service that has identified that children start to form adult money habits between the ages of three and seven.

Matthew Tudor, senior customer consultant at Principality Building Society’s Shrewsbury branch, said: “We really enjoyed meeting the students at Grange Primary School and had a great time showing them some simple ways to manage and save money. Teaming up with Techniquest Glyndŵr, we’re really excited to be able to deliver exciting workshops that lay the groundwork for important life lessons around money management that the students can take with them into adulthood.”

Katie Williams, business development and stakeholder engagement officer, Techniquest Glyndŵr said: “We’re delighted to be working with Principality Building Society to bring a really important financial education scheme to 400 children across the region. Our shared values with Principality in equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need for their future makes this a great partnership.”