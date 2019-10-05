Newport school collection is a trolley good idea

In the week ahead of the summer fair, children and visitors to St Peter and St Paul Primary School, in Coppice Drive, were given the chance to leave a donation to the ever-growing collection of food.

And on Saturday, as part of the school's annual summer fair, the mammoth collection of food was handed over to town mayor Councillor Peter Scott, who will give it to Newport food bank.

Olivia Woods, chairwoman of the school's parent and teacher association, said they were thrilled with how many people had donated.

"We really wanted to fill the trolley, and everybody has really got involved," she said. "The trolley is full, and it's a large size shopping trolley.

"As a school we are always looking at how we can help within the community. We have been a Newport food bank donation point since the middle of the last school year."

Several hundreds people were expected to turn up for the summer fair.

Shopping stalls, fun activities like go karts and obstacle courses and a bouncy castle was on offer for those who turned out.

Money raised from some of the stalls will help to raise funds for the school.