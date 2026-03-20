Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said he had thought about starting a youth council before and asked other councillors what they thought.

“I had my eyes opened when we were doing the interviews with the air cadets to select a mayor’s cadet, to see how mature and responsible 12 and 13 years olds can be,” he said.

“I am thinking of a youth council for 12 to 17 year olds.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said there appeared to be two ways of doing it – either a couple of junior members join the town council without voting rights, or to have a youth council that runs itself and potentially could have some finances.

He said they would probably need a working party to look into the idea further and to see how it would best suit the youths of the town and best suit the town.

The town clerk Jane Johnston said she would look into the legislation on it for Wales – such as the age groups allowed to take part.

Councillor Neil Bastow said a North Wales council he used to be involved with had two youth councillors and he said they kept the council grounded and could say what the young people wanted.

Councillor Paul Smith said he would be very supportive of the idea and would like to be involved. He said in this part of the world we have the young farmers clubs and they are very successful and give the youngsters some great opportunities.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said he had already mentioned the idea to the leaders of the air cadets and they were in favour of it and Mid Powys Youth Theatre.

Members agreed to set up a working group to look into the issue while the clerk looks into current Welsh legislation on the issue.