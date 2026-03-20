New headteacher appointed at Shropshire school that is about to celebrate its 150th year

Wrekin College announced yesterday (March 19) that its new headteacher will be Steve Green, currently head of the senior school at the successful Queen’s College in Taunton.

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Mr Green, who praised the school for its ambition and sense of community as he was welcomed to the role, will join Wrekin College this September as the countdown to its 150th anniversary in 2030 gets underway.

Steve Green

Having begun his teaching career in 2004, Mr Green has built extensive leadership experience across some of the country’s top schools, joining Queen’s College in 2018.

Speaking about his appointment, he said: “I am honoured to be joining Wrekin College and feel very privileged to have the opportunity to lead such a distinctive and ambitious school.

“During my visits, I was immediately struck by the warmth of the community, the wonderful facilities and the strong sense of shared purpose among staff and pupils.

“Wrekin is clearly a school with high aspirations and a deep sense of what it means to be a family school, and I very much look forward to working with pupils, staff, parents and governors to build on its many strengths.”

Dr Emma Crawford, chair of governors at Wrekin College, said: “The Governors are delighted that Steve will be joining Wrekin College as headmaster.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience, thoughtful leadership and a genuine commitment to the all-round development of young people.

“We are confident that he will lead Wrekin with energy and clarity of purpose, building on our strong traditions while continuing to develop the school for the future.”

Outside the classroom, Mr Green enjoys a range of sporting and outdoor pursuits including cricket, golf, distance running and wing foiling.

He will be joined at Wrekin College by his wife Kate and their two teenage children.

The appointment will see Mr Green join Wrekin Prep headteacher Craig Williams and a highly experienced and collaborative senior leadership team across both schools.

The news comes as Wrekin College has enjoyed a string of successes on the national stage in music and sport, including a national bronze medal for the first netball team and a coveted award at the Barnardo’s Choir of the Year competition for the school’s non-selective chapel choir.

Wrekin College is holding an open day this Saturday (March 21). Places can be booked at www.wrekincollege.com.