Ysgol Robert Owen celebrates the official opening of its new school building

The plaque unveiling was carried out by the Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor Jake Berriman, alongside the school’s Chair of Governors, Councillor Joy Jones on Thursday, March 12.

As part of the celebrations, learners from the school performed a poem they had prepared for the opening ceremony.

Although pupils and staff moved into the building in September 2024, the event celebrated the completion of a modern, fully accessible learning environment designed to meet the needs of learners with additional learning needs.

The new facility is the latest project delivered under the council’s Transforming Education programme, which aims to improve learner experiences and outcomes by investing in high-quality learning environments

Built by Wynne Construction, the new building was jointly funded by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme (75%) and Powys County Council (25%).

The new building provides modern facilities for pupils with additional learning needs. It includes a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms, rebound therapy spaces, and a community café. External areas provide sports, learning and social areas, including extensive soft play facilities for foundation phase pupils.

Leader Cllr Jake Berriman said: “This is a proud moment for Ysgol Robert Owen and for the wider community. This new building is an important part of our Strategy to Transform Education in Powys and provides a truly world‑class facility for some of our most vulnerable learners.

“It has given our teaching staff the environment they need to thrive and ensures that pupils benefit from facilities that meet their needs, support their wellbeing, and enable them to enjoy their learning.

“These new facilities will make a real, lasting difference to the day‑to‑day experience of learners and staff, giving them the high‑quality environment they deserve.

“It also underlines our commitment to delivering stronger, fairer and greener public services, and to ensuring that vulnerable learners receive the very best support so they can achieve their full potential.”

Chair of Governors, Cllr Joy Jones, said: "It has been a privilege to take part in the official opening of Ysgol Robert Owen and to look ahead to its future.

“This school has always played a vital role in supporting some of our most vulnerable children, and the official opening marks the beginning of a new chapter. The new building isn’t just an improvement on what we had before – it’s a commitment to the children and families of today and to generations to come.

“Our vision is for this school to become a true community hub: a place that provides education, of course, but also one that works alongside families, organisations and services to offer guidance, support and encouragement. Walking around the building, you can already feel the colour, energy and sense of belonging returning. It’s wonderful to see the school filled with life once again.

“As Chair of Governors, I feel deeply privileged to serve this community. Everything we do must be about the children, the families and the staff – they are the heart of this school. Today is more than an opening; it’s a shared step forward, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020–2032 and find out more about the Transforming Education Programme – Wave 2 (2022–2027), visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation