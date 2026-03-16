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9 photos of budding young actors with 'wonderful talent' performing Matilda The Musical at Shropshire school

Budding thespians from a Shropshire school earned rave reviews for their performances of Matilda The Musical.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Students from Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington staged shows over three consecutive evenings, involving students from every year group with a cast and crew of more than 80 young people.

Betsy Gibney played Matilda and Brie Prestwood was the scary Miss Trunchbull in the musical, based on the beloved Roald Dahl story.

Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Betsy Gibney as Matilda. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Brie Prestwood as Miss Trunchbull. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
The Wormwood family in Ercall Wood Academy's production of Matilda The Musical
The Wormwood family in Ercall Wood Academy's production of Matilda The Musical. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

Principal Nick Murphy said: “It was a truly wonderful celebration of the talent, creativity and dedication within our school community.

“We are incredibly proud of every student who took part. Their confidence, teamwork and enthusiasm embodied the very best of our school values: to empower, respect and aspire.

Holly Winnall
Holly Winnall. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Elijah Adjepong gets read for lights, camera action at Ercall Wood Academy. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Elijah Adjepong gets ready for lights, camera action at Ercall Wood Academy. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Brie Prestwood as Miss Trunchbull. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

“Productions such as this do far more than entertain – they help young people develop resilience, self-belief and collaboration skills that positively impact their learning and personal growth across all areas of school life.”

He added: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our outstanding team, whose passion, expertise and tireless commitment made this production possible.

Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Caitlyn Evans and Anashe Mbegabowale. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

“The countless hours of rehearsal, preparation and encouragement they provided ensured that our students were able to shine both on and off the stage.”

Mr Murphy said it was particularly exciting to see so many Key Stage 3 students taking on major roles.

Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Abimbola Oladimeji-David prepares for the show. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

“Their energy and commitment were inspiring, and it gives us great confidence in the future of performing arts at our school.”

Ercall Wood Academy students perform a song and dance number in Matilda The Musical. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus
Ercall Wood Academy students perform a song and dance number in Matilda The Musical. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus