Students from Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington staged shows over three consecutive evenings, involving students from every year group with a cast and crew of more than 80 young people.

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Betsy Gibney played Matilda and Brie Prestwood was the scary Miss Trunchbull in the musical, based on the beloved Roald Dahl story.

Betsy Gibney as Matilda. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

Brie Prestwood as Miss Trunchbull. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

The Wormwood family in Ercall Wood Academy's production of Matilda The Musical. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

Principal Nick Murphy said: “It was a truly wonderful celebration of the talent, creativity and dedication within our school community.

“We are incredibly proud of every student who took part. Their confidence, teamwork and enthusiasm embodied the very best of our school values: to empower, respect and aspire.

Holly Winnall. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

Elijah Adjepong gets ready for lights, camera action at Ercall Wood Academy. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

Brie Prestwood as Miss Trunchbull. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

“Productions such as this do far more than entertain – they help young people develop resilience, self-belief and collaboration skills that positively impact their learning and personal growth across all areas of school life.”

He added: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our outstanding team, whose passion, expertise and tireless commitment made this production possible.

Caitlyn Evans and Anashe Mbegabowale. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

“The countless hours of rehearsal, preparation and encouragement they provided ensured that our students were able to shine both on and off the stage.”

Mr Murphy said it was particularly exciting to see so many Key Stage 3 students taking on major roles.

Abimbola Oladimeji-David prepares for the show. Picture: Brian Clarke - Kidz In Focus

“Their energy and commitment were inspiring, and it gives us great confidence in the future of performing arts at our school.”