Newport university to showcase tech and science careers at Telford Skills Show

Harper Adams University will highlight the breadth of careers available in science, technology and land-based industries when it returns as a core partner of the Telford Skills Show later this month.

The 2026 event takes place on Thursday, March 19 at Telford International Centre, bringing together training providers, employers and industry specialists to offer advice, demonstrations and hands‑on activities for people exploring their next steps.

The Newport university is once again sponsoring the show alongside Telford & Wrekin Council, Telford College and the Careers & Enterprise Company. Staff and students from across the university will be on hand throughout the day.

External shows and events lead Sarah Swinnerton said the team had created a stand designed to appeal to all ages.

“From finding out about beneficial bugs to making your own sports drinks and healthy snacks, and from discovering how we’re using next‑generation robotics to boost our students’ skills to our interactive animal anatomy challenge - there’s something for everyone,” she said.

Visitors to the Telford Skills Show will be able to explore hands‑on activities and career pathways as Harper Adams University brings its staff, students and even some of its sheep to the event

“We’ll even be bringing some of the Harper Adams sheep herd to demonstrate how we check their health and welfare - which promises to be quite a sight.”

Representatives from Unitemps Harper Adams, the university’s new recruitment service, will also attend to explain how they are helping regional employers connect with skilled staff.

Prospective students will be able to speak directly with academics and professional services teams, including admissions staff.

Senior admissions officer Robert Cuthbert said: “Whether you are looking to apply or have questions about your current application, we will be on hand to assist and help you or give advice about your next steps and what to expect on your journey to joining us in September or beyond.”

Sarah added: “As Shropshire’s university, we know the difference higher education can make to our region – boosting the skills of people of all ages and unlocking new opportunities and careers. Come and see us during the show to find out more about how we can help you.”

The Telford Skills Show is open to the public from noon to 6pm. More information and sign‑up details are available via the event website.