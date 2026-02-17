'Our children should be taught basic DIY and money management skills so they don't get into financial difficulties like I did' says Telford councillor

Members of a Telford & Wrekin Council committee were discussing the successes of various schemes in helping to give people employment skills.

Councillor Stephen Handley (Labour, St George’s) told the communities scrutiny committee that he left school 50 years ago with “some qualifications”.

“Then I went crazy and started a lot of training in electronics, engineering, electro-mechanical, brick making and back to electronics.”

He told officials at the meeting on Thursday (February 12) he “appreciated” what schemes are doing for children.

Councillor Stephen Handley. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“But one thing I have always, always wanted to see is children learning basic DIY skills and nowhere does that, so when a child gets into a house they don’t know anything about where the water’s turned off, where the fuse boxes are or anything to do with decorating, how to paint a door. Nobody teaches them.”

He added that there is also a need to teach money management.

“How many children come out of school and within a year of going into a home they get into financial difficulty?

“I was quite well educated but I got myself into difficulty 50 years ago because there was nobody to teach me how to manage money and how to look after a home.

“Everywhere I’ve looked at for training is exactly the same.”

Chairing the committee, teacher Councillor Elise Davies (Labour, Malinslee and Dawley Bank) said the national curriculum is changing to include money management.

Councillor Elise Davies. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“I see it coming through more and more.”

She added: “You’re right, I agree it can be such an issue.

“Less so with the DIY but not getting into a pickle with money is really key and it is pleasing to see.”

Councillor Handley added: “No matter how well educated you are you can fall into that trap, like I did.

“I had loads of qualifications but I still fell into the trap of being in financial difficulties in the 1970s.”

Councillor agreed to note the “broad range of activity” to support the objectives of the council’s Skills Strategy and the “positive impact that is having on local people”.