'Working for a smaller business gives you the chance to get involved in all aspects' says Telford teen in dream apprenticeship

Archie Austin, aged 17, is working with Voltium Electrical Services after impressing the company's bosses on a series of taster days.

The former Charlton School pupil in Wellington is studying for his apprenticeship at Telford College and has been involved in a wide range of installation projects, including outdoor lighting in Ironbridge.

When he turns 18, he hopes to begin work on some of the company's projects in local prisons.

He said: "Ever since I did my work experience in Year 10, I knew I wanted to work in a trade.

From left: Voltium Electrical Services apprentice Archie Austin with directors Jake Jones and Matthew Hicks

"I did my level two electrical installation course at Telford College and the intention was always to move onto an apprenticeship after that. I'm delighted to be here at Voltium - I'm really enjoying the job and feel like I'm treated as part of the team.

"Working for a smaller business gives you the chance to get involved in all aspects of the day-to-day operation - the owners have been brilliant with me and really helpful.

"I'm very happy here and would like to stay and progress my career, then possibly some time in the future I'd like to start my own business.”

Voltium directors Matthew Hicks and Jake Jones added: "Archie's commitment, attitude and willingness to learn have been outstanding and it's amazing to see how far he's come already.”

Last year, Voltium launched a new renewable energy division after Matthew and Jake completed a solar PV and electrical energy storage course at Telford College.