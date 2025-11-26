Voltium Electrical Services goes green with new division launch

Voltium Electrical Services in Dawley has created the new arm, called Voltium Renewables, which is aiming to deliver services which will help clients reduce their carbon footprints and support sustainability.

The move came after the company's directors Matthew Hicks and Jake Jones completed a solar photovoltaic (PV) and electrical energy storage course at Telford College.

The pair already have a long-standing connection with the institute after completing their electrical apprenticeships there.

They said: "Our time on the course was excellent. The training was highly informative and gave us the confidence to take on new technologies and systems straight away.

"Since completing the course, we have successfully installed multiple PV systems to a high standard. We are now proud to be in a position to give back by taking on our own apprentice, Archie, through the college.

"Supporting local training and helping to create skilled career opportunities within the community is very important to us."

Voltium Electrical Services directors Jake Jones (left) and Matthew Hicks

Luke Foster, a specialist tutor in technology for the environmental and sustainability sector at Telford College, added: "We have had some superb success rates on our courses so far this year and some brilliant feedback.

"With solar PV booming, more people are looking to electrical energy storage systems for their homes."Our training equips electricians with the skills to meet this growing demand.

"These programmes can be a real game-changer for tradespeople looking to diversify, upskill and thrive in a low-carbon economy."