'Warm, homely and nurturing' Shropshire village nursery praised by Ofsted after disputed 'inadequate' rating

Woodlands Nursery, based in Hope Bowdler, has been commended by Ofsted following a visit by inspectors in December last year.

The report, published this week, said that children "thrive" in the "nurturing" and "warm, homely setting" of the nursery where they feel "safe and secure".

The nursery, which began as a preschool in 1997, received 'strong' judgements across key areas of provision including behaviour, welfare and inclusion.

"Children are nurtured by staff and know that they can go to any member of the team for comfort or support," the report stated.