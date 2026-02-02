We get to know one of Shropshire's newest schools - where pupils are taught to 'belong, inspire, succeed and enjoy'

Allscott Meads Primary School in Allscott, west of Shawbirch, is a school where pupils live and learn by the ethos of 'Our Community, Our School'.

The school only opened its doors in September 2024, but staff members quickly started to establish themselves as an integral part of their local community.

Under the leadership of headteacher Kirsty Parkinson, pupils enjoy a life of learning through their six core values of 'belong, inspire, succeed, enjoy, respect and kindness'.

Headteacher Kirsty Parkinson. Photo: Steve Leath

Ms Parkinson said: "At Allscott Meads Primary and Nursery, we work extremely hard to ensure that we are a caring, welcoming and inclusive academy, where each child is nurtured and supported in reaching their full potential.

"We are very fortunate to be here, really. We only opened in September 2024, and we have been establishing ourselves in the community since then."

'Our Community, Our School'