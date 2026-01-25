Talks continue on future of Telford university site amid ‘scaremongering’

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter (Labour) told a meeting of the full council that a non disclosure agreement is in place regarding “a commercially sensitive transaction”.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell speaking at Telford & Wrekin full council January 22, 2026. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

And he added that the council has a consistent position that “this council with partners will preserve that site for education, sport and business uses.”

Councillor Lee Carter, bottom right, speaking at the full Telford & Wrekin Council on January 22, 2026. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The site is in Priorslee where Conservative councillor Rachael Tyrrell has been fielding residents’ queries about what will happen to the site.

The University of Wolverhampton announced last year that the campus will be closing in 2026.

Councillor Tyrrell said she had been sending ‘polite’ emails to the council over the last year but has not received “any responses, or any information at all.”

“It is entirely reasonable for residents to ask for some sort of update,” she said.

“When do we expect solid information to be able to give to residents?”

The site contains the listed Priorslee Hall, has business tenants and sport fields.

Councillor Carter (Arleston and College ward) said that an NDA is a “legally binding document involving parties involved in a commercially sensitive transaction.

“I cannot, and this council cannot breach the terms of that agreement.

“That message has been delivered consistently.”

Last year the council put £7 million into its capital budget in what was called the Priorslee Innovation Fund

Councillor Carter agreed that “residents do need to be kept updated” but he slammed those who say that the campus will be used to house asylum seekers.

“We’ve seen people in positions of responsibility who should know better trying to scaremonger and intimate that the campus will be used for housing asylum seekers.

“That any of the parties involved in this transaction would contemplate selling or purchasing the site and repurposing it for that use is complete nonsense.”

Councillor Carter added: “This council and partners including Harper Adams are only interested in securing a site that maintains education, sport and business use.”

The council leader said this is not a new statement but it “isn’t believed despite the facts being out there”.

He called on councillor Tyrrell to be “more positive about this scheme” and slammed the Conservative group for voting against last year’s budget.

Councillor Carter added: “It will be preserved for education, sport and business uses, make no mistake about that.

“NDA means we cannot advise residents any further.

“As soon as those negotiations are concluded we will of course tell residents about that.

“In the meantime a little bit of positivity from the ward member would be greatly appreciated.

“It is a fantastic gesture by this council to engage with partners like Harper Adams and others for education sport and business uses.”