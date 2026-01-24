Being naughty at school is no bar to university ambitions for Telford mum

The Learn Telford team were on hand for their first ever informal drop in session at Southwater Library this week where they advised a diverse range of people about the opportunities open to them.

Lynn Anslow-Green, access to HE programme manager, left, with Shirley Steer, Learn Telford promotions officer at Southwater Library. Picture: LDRS

A mum in her 30s with a new born baby in a pram said she is inspired to move into a career by her two children.

Dave Craig, right, outreach officer for Learn Telford, with a young visitor wanting to find out more. Picture: LDRS

“I was very naughty at school,” said the woman who did not wish to be named.

“Now I have grown up I have realised that that I need to have a career that I enjoy because I will be working for the next 30 years.”

The mum explained that she is looking at becoming a midwife.

“I want to have a career,” she said.

“I have done lots of different jobs but I want to do better for my children and not be on the minimum wage.

“Having children has sparked something inside me to do better for them and be a role model for them.”

Learn Telford is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Job Box service and held its Access to HE Progression Information Day on Wednesday (Jan 21). It has a mission to provide ‘high quality learning opportunities’ to the people living in the borough.

For Lynn Anslow-Green, the access to higher education programme manager, the young mum was a great example of the people they can help study at university.

Lynn Anslow-Green said: “I have seen the power that lifelong learning has and how the change in direction can change lives.”

She said the day had got off to a flying start.

“I was quite surprised to see all the people but happy that we have had people come along in the rain and find out how we can help them.”

She said Learn Telford can help people of all ages and backgrounds including those who do not have traditional qualifications.

As long as people have the equivalent of a Grade 4 GCSE at English, they can get access to courses that will get them ready for uni.

Learn Telford helps hundreds of adult learners take part in courses each year, including the basics in English and Maths, craft, IT and language courses as well as those to access university level study.

Learn Telford retained its Good rating from Ofsted when it was last inspected in 2022.

This year it has a particular focus on courses in health and psychology which can lead on to careers in nursing and teaching.

Access to Higher Education courses are year-long, part-time courses for adults without A-Levels which enable them to gain university entry, as well as a degree qualification, and build their skills and confidence.

Learn Telford Access courses are online as well as classroom based, take place within school hours, including one day face-to-face teaching on Fridays.

Other benefits include a fully-funded loan which is available subject to eligibility. The loan is paid off on completion of a degree and learners can enter university at year one with no additional foundation year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: “For many of our previous learners, signing up to an access course was one of the best things they’ve ever done, leading to a degree qualification and a university place which they may not have thought was possible previously.”

Link to Learn Telford website: https://www.learntelford.ac.uk/