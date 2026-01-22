Co-ordinated by the Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, the annual awards are the nation’s biggest celebration of adult learning.

The Inspire! Awards honour exceptional learners and community projects that show how education strengthens Wales’ economy, supports better health and wellbeing and enriches civic and cultural life.

From gaining qualifications to discovering new confidence or simply finding joy in learning, winners will demonstrate that the impact reaches far beyond the classroom.

There are 10 award categories to recognise achievement across Wales: Skills for Work, Young Adult Learner, Life Change, Essential Skills for Life, Learning for Better Health, Ageing Well, New Welsh Speaker, Shared Futures, Hywel Francis Award for Community Impact and Learner Voice.

Nominations, which close on April 17, 2026, are open to anyone aged 16 or over living or working in Wales. Learning may take place in workplaces, colleges, universities, online, or community groups - whether formally accredited or not.

Nominators can be adult education providers, charities, employers, public sector bodies, trade unions, and community organisations.

It’s a great chance to join a national campaign to promote lifelong learning and inspire more adults to participate. Sharing these stories demonstrates pathways into education and progression to new opportunities, encouraging others to take their own first steps.

Hamdi Abdalrhman, an 2025 Inspire! Award winner, reflected: “Winning the award strengthened my belief in lifelong learning. It motivates me to keep growing and pursue my dreams with renewed passion. I’m truly grateful for this honour and the support that made it possible.”

Kay Smith, Learning and Work Institute head of campaigns, development and policy, said: “The Inspire! Awards demonstrate how education empowers people and strengthens communities across Wales. Nominations will showcase how learners and projects have challenged expectations and created new futures - stories that inspire others to follow.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards are a chance to celebrate the fantastic achievements of adult learners and I have seen first-hand how returning to learning can change lives.

“Previous finalists have been truly inspirational and I encourage everyone who knows an adult learner or one of the fantastic adult learning projects in Wales to nominate them for an award.”

For full criteria and to submit a nomination, visit:

https://www.learningandwork.wales/what-we-do/inspire-awards/inspire-awards/

.