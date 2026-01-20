'Exemplary behaviour' of children at 'welcoming' Newport daycare praised in Ofsted inspection

Nic and Tim's Childcare, a nursery and daycare centre next to Tibberton CE Primary School near Newport, has been praised by inspectors after a recent visit from Ofsted.

The recently published report described the centre as "highly inclusive and welcoming nursery", highlighting a 'strong standard' across several key areas, including behaviour and children’s welfare.

Praising the staff's "consistently high expectations" for children's conduct, the inspectors found that children throughout the centre "demonstrated exemplary behaviour".

They added: "This is a direct result of staff nurturing them and providing dedicated guidance. Children willingly share toys and speak kindly to their friends, all of which contribute to a harmonious environment."