Telford school remains closed amid 'heating issue'

Despite many schools closing due to the snow, Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Telford prepared to welcome students back to the classroom on Monday.

But an issue with the heating system soon saw students told to stay at home.

Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Madeley

While it seemed the problem had been resolved on Tuesday, further issues saw the school close on Wednesday, January 7.

The school remained closed on Thursday, but a statement on the school's website said exams would still take place.

"Our heating is still not operating normally. The school will remain closed to staff and pupils on Thursday, January 8."

The school has been approached for comment.