Powys schools closed today after another night of freezing temperatures
A string of school closures have been announced across Powys today after another night of freezing weather
There are currently 26 schools listed with Powys County Council as being closed today, with reasons cited including adverse weather and health and safety concerns about travel to the schools.
Two schools had already announced their intentions to close on Monday (January 5).
Most are due to be returning today after the Christmas break, but many have now taken the decision to remain closed for the safety of pupils, staff and parents.
The following schools are all listed as being closed as of 8am on Tuesday.
Many of the schools are hopeful of opening tomorrow as the big freeze is expected to loosen its grip and the weather becomes slightly milder.
The list of schools closed in Powys on Tuesday, January 6
Archdeacon Griffiths C in Wales School – health and safety
Brecon High School - Adverse - weather
Brynllywarch Hall School - Adverse weather
Clyro C. in W. School - Health and Safety
Gwernyfed High School - Adverse weather
Llandinam C.P. School - Adverse weather
Llanfaes C.P. School - Adverse weather
Llanfechain C. in W. School - Health and Safety
Llanidloes C.P. School - Health and Safety
Llanidloes High School - Adverse weather
PRU - Mid/South - Health and Safety
Rhayader C. in W. School - Health and Safety
Sennybridge C.P. School - Adverse weather
Ysgol Cwm Banwy – health and safety
Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon - Health and Safety
Ysgol Golwg Pen-y-Fan - Cradoc Campus - Adverse weather
Ysgol Golwg Pen-y-Fan - Mount Street Infants Campus - Adverse weather
Ysgol Golwg Pen-y-Fan - Mount Street Juniors Campus - Adverse weather
Ysgol Gymraeg Dyffryn y Glowyr - Adverse weather
Ysgol Maesydderwen - Adverse weather
Ysgol Penmaes - Adverse weather
Ysgol Pennant - Adverse weather
Ysgol Robert Owen - Adverse weather
Ysgol Y Cribarth - Adverse weather
Ysgol y Mynydd Du - Health and Safety
Ysgol-y-Bannau - Adverse weather