Powys schools closed today after another night of freezing temperatures

Gwernyfed High School was closed to adverse weather. They said there are only main bus routes running and the school drive is dangerous for larger vehicles such as buses. They hope to issue updates later today

Rhayader Church in Wales Primary School was also closed for health and safety reasons

There are currently 26 schools listed with Powys County Council as being closed today, with reasons cited including adverse weather and health and safety concerns about travel to the schools.

Two schools had already announced their intentions to close on Monday (January 5).

Most are due to be returning today after the Christmas break, but many have now taken the decision to remain closed for the safety of pupils, staff and parents.

The following schools are all listed as being closed as of 8am on Tuesday.

Many of the schools are hopeful of opening tomorrow as the big freeze is expected to loosen its grip and the weather becomes slightly milder.

The list of schools closed in Powys on Tuesday, January 6